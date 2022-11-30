LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus, directed by Peg Nuspliger, will present its 46th annual Christmas concert, “Around the World at Christmas,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St.
Mel Chalker will serve as accompanist and Michael Ferris will be the narrator. As always, the concert is free, but donations are gladly accepted, and will be used to provide humanitarian aid for Ukrainian citizens through the efforts of Bo and Betty Krop, whose mission since 1994 has been dedicated to helping the poor in the Ukraine, the ancestral home of Bo’s family.
“Sleigh Bells,” a Ukrainian folk tune, will be preceded by a few words from Mr. Krop, whose mission is now focused on the needs of a country torn by war, and made more urgent with the onset of the winter weather.
“Every penny gets used,” Mr. Krop said in a news release. “For first aid supplies, warm gloves, boots and coats for the soldiers, gas for the trucks that courageous drivers use to transport supplies — including food from Europe, which Ukrainians must pay to have delivered—and for Christmas gifts for Ukrainian orphans. It is a hard winter for the Ukrainians, who are without power and water. But they say, ‘We still have our freedom!’”
The concert will open with “Deck the Halls,” a Welsh carol from the Middle Ages, followed by “Sussex Carol,” first published in the 17th Century. Soloists for “Sussex Carol” are Wendy Hoskins and Todd Galarneau. The “Huron Indian Carol” features soloist Don Mallette, with Mike Muller playing the Native American drum and Wendy Muller on the rainstick. The Huron carol is Canada’s oldest Christmas song, probably written in 1642 by Jesuit Missionary Jean de Brèbeuf, with its melody based on a traditional French folk song.
Mary Leach will be the soloist for the Czechoslovakian Carol “How Far Is It to Bethlehem?” “Alleluia,” from an 18th Century Bach cantata, will be conducted by Ingrid Narkin. Claire Haile conducts “Silent Night,” with an alto solo by Terry Marcy. Elizabeth Zehr is the soloist in a Catalonian Carol, “Fum, Fum, Fum,” in which the repeated refrain is meant to imitate a rocking cradle.
Soloists Becky Kelly and Michael Ferris, with Angela Bartelotte on tambourine, will present “Riu, Riu, Chu,” a 16th Century Spanish carol.
The concert moves toward an idyllic conclusion with four songs of hope and peace.
Elizabeth Zehr will conduct “Wonderful Peace,” a Swedish hymn that bears witness to the shared hope for peace around the world.
“African Alleluia” is a joyous Kenyan melody, with syncopated patterns of percussion provided by Ed Simanowski on triangle, Angela Bartelotte on shaker and Mike Muller on the conga drum.
“Hope for Resolution” combines an ancient European chant led by Claire Haile with an anti-apartheid song in the Zulu language — resulting in a deeply moving celebration of diversity and peaceful co-existence.
Lowville Academy senior Olivia King and Dan Austin are soloists in the final selection, “One Candle.” Korean composer Park Jin-young was inspired to create this gospel classic by graffiti he saw while visiting New York City.
The next presentation by the Chorus is “A Musical Review,” to be held on Friday, Feb. 10 at Boonville Elementary school, created and directed by Michael Ferris.
“A Musical Revue” is made possible in part by the Kenneth V. and Jeanette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
