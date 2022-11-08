LOWVILLE — The Adirondack Community Chorus, directed by Peg Nuspliger, will present “Sing We Now of Christmas,” a concert to benefit the Lewis County Historical Society, on Nov. 28.
The 7 p.m. concert will be held at the Lowville Baptist Church, 7627 N. State St., a new venue for this traditional concert. The church, founded in 1824, is approaching its 200-year anniversary.
The music, a beloved arrangement by Harry Simeone, features carols, hymns and secular songs of the season, with four-hand piano accompaniment by Mel Chalker of Lowville and Judy Barker of Old Forge, percussion by Angela Bartelotte of Port Leyden and narration by Miyako Shanely, also from Old Forge.
“Sing We Now of Christmas” is based upon the 1958 recording of the same name by the Harry Simeone Chorale. Classic Christmas melodies include “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Joy to the World,” “Rise Up Shepherds,” “O’ Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Good King Wenceslas,” “O’ Holy Night,” and “Go Tell It on The Mountain.”
Featured soloists represent many locations from around the north country. They are: Brian Johnston (Big Moose), Becky Kelly (Chase Lake), Don Mallette (Brantingham), Elizabeth Zehr (Lowville), Michael Ferris (Forestport), Mary Leach (Blue Mountain Lake), Todd Galarneau (Constableville), Ingrid Narkin (Old Forge), and Claire Haile (New Hartford). Singers and instrumentalists also represent Boonville, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Inlet, Talcottville, Eagle Bay, Rome and Alder Creek, as well as high school students from Lowville Academy and South Lewis Central School.
“The Adirondack Community Chorus continues to offer an opportunity for people from a wide geographic area and all different walks of life to contribute their time and talent to make music together, as it has done for 46 years,” Ms. Nuspliger said in a news release. “We have an additional Christmas concert, called ‘Around the World at Christmas’, on Sunday, December 11th, Forest Church in Lyons Falls. On February 10, 2023, in Boonville, there will be a musical show created and directed by Michael Ferris. We are grateful to the Remp-Sawyer Foundation for helping us to be able to finance that project.”
