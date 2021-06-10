Adirondack Community Chorus ‘going live’ again June 13

BOONVILLE — Live music is back for the Adirondack Community Chorus.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, the chorus, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, will present its first live concert since COVID-19 restrictions began in March last year. The concert, organizers say, is appropriately entitled “To Everything There is a Season.”
The concert, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, will be held at the Awesome Country Farm Store in Boonville in the old Agway building, 106 Park Avenue. The store, operated by Paul and Loraine Murwin, offers specialty foods and crafts, many of which are made locally.
Before and after the concert, the Black River Canal Museum will host a strawberry shortcake social in the same location.
The concert will open with a song from 1946, the threshold of the baby boomer years: “You Make Me Feel So Young.” In the 1950’s, the boomers became the first teens in history to have their own money and their own pop music. Suddenly, instead of songs by adults and for adults, the hits of the day were sung by teenagers; and they were about teenage concerns.
The 1957 hit “Rockin’ Robin” will feature the Adirondack and Classic Cloggers. In 1958, Sheb Woodley sang about the “Purple People Eater;” and for the ACC Concert, the tune is rocked by a group of Boonville Elementary school singers, directed by Claire Haile.
Threading together the decades from the 50’s through the 60’s is a tribute to the Everly Brothers. The era was also a season of civil rights protests, and several civil rights ballads will be presented, including a 16th-Century work that became a Vietnam War protest song— “Die Gedanken Sind Frei,” (“Thoughts Are Free”) also directed by Ms. Haile.
Soloist Mike Ferris is featured in “American Pie,” an international hit by Don McLean that tells the story of Buddy Holly’s death in 1959. ACC director Ms. Nuspliger will serve as keyboard accompanist, with drums by Bill Sawyer. The concert announcer is Dick LeClar.
Like all ACC presentations, “To Everything There is a Season” is free to attend, but donations will be welcomed for the Charles J. Love, DSC Post 406 American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.
The Details
n WHAT: Adirondack Community Chorus presents the live concert, “To Everything There is a Season.”
n WHEN/WHERE: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Awesome Country Farm Store, 106 Park Ave., Boonville.
n COST: 3 p.m. Sunday.
