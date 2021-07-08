OLD FORGE — The Adirondack Community Chorus under the direction of Peg Nuspliger will present a free concert, “To Everything There is a Season,” at Gould Hall in the View Center for Arts and Culture at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The concert will open with “You Make Me Feel So Young” — a song from 1946, the beginning of the baby boomer generation. It will include solos by Margaret Haenlin and Brian Johnston.
In 1958, Sheb Woodley sang about the “Purple People Eater.” For ACC, it will be sung by Ashley Doney. Threading together the decades from the 1950s through the 1960s will be a tribute to the Everly Brothers.
Claire Haile is the featured soloist in the “Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame” medley. Included in that medley is “Love Potion No. 9,” written in 1959. It was a hit for The Clovers; and it’s been a hit for ACC, inspiring a flurry of clapping, toe-tapping, and singing along from audiences at its other venues.
The boomer years were also a season of civil rights protests, and several civil rights ballads will be presented. They include “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Abraham, Martin and John,” and a 16th Century work that became a Viet Nam war protest song — “Die Gedanken Sind Frei,” directed by Claire Haile.
Soloist Mike Ferris is featured in “American Pie,” an international hit that tells the story of Buddy Holly’s death in 1959.
Ms. Nuspliger will serve as keyboard accompanist, with drums by Bill Sawyer. The announcer will be Dick LeClar.
The View Center for Arts and Culture is located at 3723 Route 28 in Old Forge, one-half mile north of the town of Webb information center. Masks are recommended for individuals who have not been vaccinated.
