LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus will present “A Peaceful Silent Night” at Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St., at 3 p.m., Sunday.
The program is directed by Peg Nuspliger and Claire Haile, with accompaniment by Ms. Nuspliger and Sylvia Fici, and features Shannon Chamberlain, flutist.
Ms. Chamberlain will open the concert with a flute solo, “Weaving Greensleeves,” an arrangement based upon the classic carol “What Child is This?” It will be followed by the title performance, “A Peaceful Silent Night.” This work was composed and arranged by Ruth E. Schram, based on the traditional carol “Silent Night.” It will feature some of Ms. Haile’s music students from Adirondack Central School.
Next will be “In the Bleak Midwinter,” with a solo by Olivia King. The 19th century poet Christina Rossetti wrote “In the Bleak Midwinter,” describing the birth of Jesus and the scene of the nativity. The chorus will then present “O Holy Night, with a solo by Todd Galarneau.
The next selection will be a cantata by Joel Raney, entitled “Peace.” The music explores the promise of peace delivered by the angels on the night of Jesus’s birth. The iconic ballad “Let There Be Peace on Earth” serves as musical bookends for the Christmas story, which is told through scriptural narration and six beloved carols, in styles ranging from jazz to gospel to calypso. The titles include “Let Us Adore Him,” “Bring Us Heavenly Peace,” “Once in Royal David’s City” “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella,” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
The concert will conclude with “One Candle,” when the chorus will once again be joined by Ms. Haile’s students.
This program is made possible in part by the Kenneth V. and Jeanette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Concert organizers request that masks and social distancing be observed.
