The Adirondack Community Chorus, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, is inviting singers to participate in its upcoming Christmas concerts.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, the chorus will present “Sing We Now of Christmas,” to benefit the Lewis County Historical Society, at the Lowville Baptist Church, 7627 N. State St. “Sing We Now of Christmas” is an arrangement by Harry Simeone, which features carols, hymns, and secular songs of the season, accompanied by four-hand piano.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, the Chorus presents “Around the World at Christmas” at Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St., Lyons Falls. Director Nuspliger has selected classic melodies to celebrate Christmas in a global context, including “Huron Carol” from France, “How Far is it to Bethlehem?” from Czechoslovakia, “Deck the Halls” from the British Isles, “Sussex Carol” from Sweden, “Sleigh Bells” from Ukraine and “One Candle” from America.
Rehearsals for both concerts begin on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 2 p.m. (“Around the World at Christmas”) and 2 to 3 p.m. (“Sing We Now of Christmas”) at Forest Presbyterian church in Lyons Falls. No auditions are required to participate in the chorus.
The Adirondack Community Chorus has performed an annual Christmas concert since their first event in 1976 when they appeared in Boonville with the Rochester Philharmonic, directed by Erich Kunzel. Mr. Kunzel founded the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and served as its conductor for 32 years.
