LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, invites singers to participate in its March 12 concert at Forest Presbyterian Church in this village.
The concert, “Songs We Like to Sing, From A (‘Ain’t She Sweet’) to Z (‘Zip-A-Dee Doo Dah’)” is at 3 p.m.).” It’s a collection of favorites of the chorus and their audiences, compiled over nearly 50 years of community concerts. Best-loved songs include an Everly Brothers tribute, “Over the Rainbow,” “When I’m 64” and many more.
No auditions are required to participate in the chorus. Rehearsals are held at Forest Presbyterian Church from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays: Feb. 19 and 26, and March 5, and if needed, one at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2.
The concert is free to attend. Donations will be accepted for Lewis County Meat Canner, a nonprofit organization that partners with Lewis County’s MCC Meat Canner to process and can meat for delivery to communities in need around the world.
If you would like to lend your voice to the upcoming concert, contact Peg Nuspliger, at pegandterry@gmail.com, or at 315-348-6252.
“There are so many talented singers in the community,” Ms. Nuspliger said. “I hope you will all be able to join us!”
