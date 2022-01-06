LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, is inviting singers to participate in their upcoming spring concert, “The Marvelous and Moving American Musical: A Celebration of Mile-Post Musicals and Their Creators.”
The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday March 6, at Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St., Lyons Falls.
No auditions are required to participate in the chorus. Everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 is welcome to rehearse and perform. Rehearsals will be held at 1 p.m. at Forest Church on the following Sundays: Jan. 9, 16, 23, and 30, and Feb. 6, 20, 27th, with a final rehearsal on Thursday, March 3.
The performance traces musical theater from the early 20th century through modern musicals of today. Selections are drawn from medleys of classic works by Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim.
Familiar titles include “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “Send in the Clowns,” “Oklahoma” and “I Feel Pretty” from “West Side Story.”
The snow date for the concert is Monday, March 7. Anyone who wishes to participate can contact director Nuspliger at pegandterry@gmail.com or 315-348-6252. If you are unable to come to the first rehearsal on Jan. 9, please contact Jan Yauger at jmy1231@aol.com or 315-942-2046 to reserve music.
