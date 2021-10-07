The Adirondack Community Chorus, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, is inviting singers to participate in its upcoming fall and winter concerts.
On Nov. 7, in honor of Veterans Day, the chorus will present “Sweet Land of Liberty” at 3 p.m. at Boonville Presbyterian Church, 121 James St. The concert’s music includes patriotic music, American folk songs and spirituals. A portion of this concert was presented at Constable Hall on Aug. 8.
The annual Christmas concert will be presented at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St., Lyons Falls, with a snow date of Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
The music includes a cantata, “Peace,” by Joel Rainey, as well as “Peaceful, Silent Night,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “The First Noel/Pachelbel Canon,” and “O Holy Night.”
Plans are also underway for a holiday concert at Lewis County Historical Society in Lowville at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Rehearsals at Forest Church in Lyons Falls begin Oct. 17 for the Christmas concert from 1 to 2 p.m., and for “Sweet Land of Liberty” from 2 to 3 p.m.
Additional rehearsals will follow at the same times on Oct. 24 and 31.
Rehearsals for “Sweet Land of Liberty” will be also held at Boonville Presbyterian Church on Nov. 1 and 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Rehearsals for the Christmas concert will continue on Nov. 14th from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Forest Church, followed by practices on Nov. 21 and 28 and Dec. 5. There will also be a practice on Dec. 9.
Snow dates for all rehearsals will be held the following Monday at 6:30 p.m. No auditions are required to participate in the chorus; everyone is welcome.
Adirondack Community Chorus was formed in 1976, when Ms. Nuspliger was asked to prepare a chorus to sing with the Rochester Philharmonic. Original chorus members formed a core group of singers, which became the Adirondack Community Chorus.
“Over the years,” Ms. Nuspliger estimates, “probably 1,000 people have sung with ACC.”
Anyone who is interested in participating in the upcoming fall and winter concerts should call her at 315-348-6252 or email her at the director at pegandterry@gmail.com.
In order to safeguard everyone’s health, it is expected that all singers will have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
