LYON FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus is continuing its objective of keeping live music alive during the pandemic.
A small group of singers from the chorus under the direction of Peg Nuspliger will hold a free musical program in Riverside Park on Laura Street in Lyons Falls at 3 p.m. Sunday. The program, “100 Years of Broadway,” is the second in a series of socially distanced events devoted to keeping the music alive in the time of COVID-19.
The chorus will take the audience on a musical journey from New York’s Tin Pan Alley, where a group of talented composers and lyricists began writing and selling their songs in the years that bridged the 19th and 20th Centuries, to contemporary Broadway tunes with hits by Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Soloist Don Mallette will be featured in “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning”— the opening number in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma.” The musical changed Broadway forever when it opened in 1943, with plot and drama developed in the music and dance, as well as in the spoken word.
For a taste of Broadway dancing, there is a soft shoe number to “Once in Love with Amy,” featuring Michael Ferris and Dylan Youngs. Mr. Ferris is a soloist in “Willkommen,” “Superstar,” and “Prepare Ye.” Mr. Youngs will be soloist in “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy.”
Mr. Ferris was in junior high school when director Ms. Nuspliger first asked him to participate in a concert. He sang with the ACC “between gigs” in professional musical theater for many years, and now is a regular member of the chorus.
Kendra Virkler, who takes voice lessons from Mr. Ferris, has been a member of the chorus “on and off” for 14 years. She teaches choral music in grades sixth to 12th at Beaver River Central School. Ms. Virkler is a soloist in “Do Re Mi” and “My Favorite Things.” She and her husband, Noel, sing a duet in “Muddy Water,” and their 12-year-old son, Isaiah, is featured in “Where is Love?”
Over the years, generations of families have participated in the chorus; members as young as 5, to individuals in their 90s.
“This ‘COVID pause’ reminds us that our gifts are to use and share,” Ms. Virkler said in a news release. “Being in the chorus feeds you as a person.”
She added, “Almost everyone gets a chance to do a solo. It raises your game.”
About 60 patrons attended ACC’s first “COVID pause” concert earlier this summer.
Other soloists: Terry Marcy and Angela Bartelotte in “Friendship,” Jean Bird and Brian Johnston in “I Can Do Anything Better Than You,” Miyako Shanely in “How are Things in Glocca Morra,” Gail Wood in “Broadway Baby,” Caleb Youngs in “Tomorrow,” Margaret Haenlin in “Send in the Clowns,” and Anna Morley in “I’m Flying.”
The concert announcer is Dick LeClar and the drummer is Bill Sawyer.
Freewill donations are welcomed at the concert and will benefit Lyons Falls Alive, a community organization with a mission to nurture and promote commercial, recreational and community activities.
The rain date for the program is 3 p.m. Sept. 20.
To comply with COVID regulations, the chorus will observe social distancing. Audience members should also observe social distancing, and are requested to bring chairs, or listen from their cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.