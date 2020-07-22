LYONS FALLS — Live music this summer is about as rare as a deep frost in July, but a small group of singers from the Adirondack Community Chorus will hold a free musical program in Riverside Park here at 4 p.m. Aug. 2.
The program, “To Everything There is a Season,” is the result, organizers say, of a determined effort to keep the music alive in an unprecedented season of isolation, when until very recently singing and public gatherings were not allowed in the community or in the nation due to the pandemic.
The program represents a season of change in pop music: from songs by and for adults in the 1940s, to a generation of youths who began to inspire and perform their own hits in the 1950s. Memorable titles in the program include “You Make Me Feel So Young” from 1946, and a tribute to the Everly Brothers, whose fame spanned three decades, from the ’60s to the ’80s. “Rockin’ Robin” features the Adirondack and Classic Cloggers. “Purple People Eater” features soloists Lili Cihocki and Anna Morley, and soloist Michael Ferris will be featured in “American Pie.”
A number of civil rights ballads will be presented, including a 16th century work that became a Vietnam War protest song —“Die Gedanken Sind Frei,” directed by Claire Haile.
ACC Director Peg Nuspliger will serve as keyboard accompanist, with drums by Bill Sawyer. Dick LeClar will announce the program.
The ACC was formed in 1976, when Ms. Nuspliger was asked to prepare a chorus to sing with the Rochester Philharmonic. Original chorus members formed a core group of singers, which became the Adirondack Community Chorus at the suggestion of accompanist Jeannette Nellenbach, who continued to accompany the chorus for the next 25 years. The ACC regularly holds at least three concerts per year.
Chorus members vary from concert to concert, some recruited by friends and family of the core group, and many who are former students of Ms. Nuspliger, who taught instrumental and general music in Lewis County from 1968 until her retirement in 2000.
“Over the years, probably 1,000 people have sung with AAC,” she said.
To comply with COVID-19 state regulations, the chorus is limited to 25 singers, who will be seated according to social distancing. Audience members should also observe social distancing, and are requested to bring their own chairs to the park.
Freewill donations are accepted and encouraged, and will benefit Lyons Falls Alive. The rain date for the program is 4 p.m.Aug. 9.
Riverside Park, the concert location, has a playground, a pavilion, tennis court, basketball court and ball fields. Bathrooms are available from spring to fall. There is a half mile track around the park for walking and running. Near the track is a 20-station fitness trail.
