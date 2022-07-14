LOWVILLE — The Adirondack Community Chorus will present a free country music concert at the Lewis County Fairgrounds at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, July 21, in the Nichols building.
“Country music has its roots in folk songs brought here by the immigrants, combined with the experiences of settlers as they traveled to the west,” chorus director Peg Nuspliger said. “The songs often tell a story, or describe a person’s feelings.”
The concert will open with “Y’all Come,” featuring solos by Claire Haile and Michael Ferris. “Y’all Come” was written in 1953 by Arlie Duff, and made legendary 10 years later by Porter Wagner, a country singer known for his glitter-spangled Western suits and yellow pompadour.
Other toe-tappers will include a medley of “Good Old Country Music” by composer/arranger Jay Althouse, which includes the title song, as well as nostalgic arrangements of “San Antonio Rose,” “Are You Lonesome Tonight?,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” and “Rocky Top.”
Don Mallette and Steve Kennison will be soloists in “I’ve Been Everywhere,” written by Australian country singer Geoff Mack in 1959, and popularized by Lucky Starr and Hank Snow in 1962.
A selection of hits by Johnny Cash will include “Daddy Sang Bass,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line.”
“Forever Country” is a 2016 mashup performed by a one-time gathering of 30 country music artists, recorded to commemorate the Country Music Association Awards reaching its 50th year. Luke Bryan’s 2017 hit, “Most People are Good” will feature solos by Brian Johnston and Mary Leach, with memorable lyrics (“Nobody gets a second chance to make new old friends” and “Most mamas oughta qualify for sainthood”).
The chorus is accompanied by Director Nuspliger on keyboard with Angela Bartelotte on drums and Nancy Coughlin on washboard.
The Lewis County Fair runs from July 19-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.