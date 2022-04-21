BOONVILLE — The Adirondack Community Chorus will present “Requiem for the Living,” a work in five movements by composer Dan Forrest, at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at the Presbyterian Church, 121 James St.
Chorus director Peg Nuspliger chose the piece because, at first, she was intrigued by the unusual title. But she began to explore the music. “I was impressed by the beauty of the music, and I knew that the talented musicians in the chorus were up to the challenge of presenting such a complex piece,” she said in a news release.
Mr. Forrest’s choral compositions range from small choral works to extended multi-movement works for chorus and orchestra. His major work “Requiem for the Living,” (2013) has become standard choral/orchestral repertoire with nearly 1,000 performances from ensembles around the world. He serves as artist-in-residence at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church. Greenville, S.C.
Soprano Claire Haile and tenor Michael Ferris will be soloists at the May 1 concert.
A traditional requiem is any music that accompanies a funeral Mass in the Catholic Church. Its dramatic text has inspired many composers, including Mozart, Brahms, and Fauré, whose concert requiems have also been performed by the Chorus. In 2013, with “Requiem for the Living,” New York native Dan Forrest combined sections from the traditional requiem with Biblical texts from Ecclesiastes and the Book of Job.
While the original score features a full orchestra, rich with harp and percussion, Rod Ventura will provide all of the accompaniment with the church’s historical pipe organ, which has been significantly restored and enhanced by Kerner and Merchant pipe organ builders of Syracuse.
“My challenge is to utilize the organ to match the intention of the orchestra, and come as close to the intended sound as possible,” Mr. Ventura said in a news release. “The organ by its nature can overshadow the choir, and for this piece I’m providing accompaniment to support the choral sound.”
Like composer Forrest, director Nuspliger, soloist Haile, and several other members of the chorus, Mr. Ventura is a music educator. He taught high school vocal music for 20 years at Adirondack Central School and he has been the organist at Boonville Presbyterian Church for many years. He described “Requiem for the Living” as inspiring. “This is a time when we can all use an opportunity to be reflective, and there are quiet, reflective sections in the music,” he said. “There are also passages of anxiety and intensity.”
The emotions expressed in the five movements of Forrest’s requiem range from what the composer described as “a biting essay on the vanity and pain of existence” to three different representations of the “heavens and earth, full of ... glory,” inspired by images of the Hubble Space telescope, and images of Earth as viewed from the International Space Station.
The Turning Point Chorus, an a cappella group of 13 singers from the Watertown area, will open the concert with “Amazing Grace,” “It Is Well With my Soul,” and the “Lord’s Prayer.” They will be joined by the men of the chorus in closing the concert with an “Irish Blessing.”
The concert is free but donations will be gladly accepted. The funds will be used to provide humanitarian aid for Ukrainian citizens through the efforts of Bo and Betty Krop, whose lives have been dedicated to helping the poor in the Ukraine, the ancestral home of Bo’s family.
After 15 years and 20 missions bringing humanitarian aid to Ukraine’s most impoverished villages, the Krops have continued from their home in Turin to provide developmental aid to the Ukrainian poor by collecting donations from churches.
In the current Ukrainian crisis the Krops are providing humanitarian aid through their direct Ukrainian sources—aid which is dedicated to saving lives and alleviating suffering.
“’Requiem for the Living’ is a fitting selection to perform at this time, because of the situation in the Ukraine,” director Ms. Nuspliger said. “The closing section portrays light and rest, and it ends with a prayer—dona nobis pacem’—‘grant us peace.’”
The program is made possible in part by the Kenneth V. and Jeanette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
