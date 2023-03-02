LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus, under the direction of Peg Nuspliger, will present “Songs We Like to Sing, From A (‘Ain’t She Sweet’) to Z (‘Zip-A-Dee Doo Dah’)” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12th at Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St.
The concert is a collection of chorus and audience favorites compiled over nearly 50 years of community concerts, with Michael Ferris as narrator and Mel Chalker as accompanist. The entertainment is enhanced with featured instrumentalists: Bill Sawyer (drums), Asher Simanowski (guitar) and his parents Amy (horn) and Ed (alto sax), and Angela Bartelotte (trumpet).
The concert will open with with “I Am a Voice That Sings,” featuring soloists Terry Marcy, Steve Kennison and Andrea Radesi. This selection offers an uplifting message of hope and friendship through times of darkness.
“Ain’t She Sweet!” and “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby!” spotlight the dancing of Michael Ferris and chorographer Anna Engstrom. Ms. Engstrom, who is now retired, brings to the stage over 40 years of dance experience. She owned and operated a school of dance in Boonville for over 10 years, and has performed with many artists, including Tony Bennett, as well as with Hanna Barbara Cartoons. Naomi Kelly and Marie Adams will dance to “Side by Side,” a popular standard written by Harry M. Woods in 1927. “Little Brown Jug,” a drinking folk song, features Engstrom-choreographed theatrics by Chris Myers.
“Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” is a medley of two songs from the 1967 musical “Hair,” based on the astrological belief that the world would soon be entering an age of love, light and humanity. “Blue Moon,” from 1934, is credited to Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. However, their authorship was challenged a few years ago by a woman who claims that her father, Edward Roman wrote it in 1931, when he was skating on a frozen pond in Troy, N.Y., and was inspired by the moon reflecting blue on the ice.
“Can’t Help Falling in Love” was made famous Elvis Presley, who recorded it on his album “Blue Hawaii.” The melody is based on an 18th Century French love song, “Plaisir d’amour.”
“Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina” is from the musical “Evita,” based on the life of Eva Peron, wife of Argentine President Juan Peron. Composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice designed the song to capture the passion and intensity of the First Lady’s highly emotional speeches. Featured soloists are Wendy Hoskins, Becky Kelly and Dan Austin.
An Everly Brothers tribute features pop favorites from the 50’s, including a solo by Don Mallette on “Bye Bye, Love.” “Glory of Love” is a hit from the “swing era,” recorded in 1936 by Benny Goodman. Hank Williams reportedly wrote his classic “Hey, Good Lookin’” in 20 minutes, while on a plane. “Moments to Remember,” recorded in 1955 by the Four Lads, is memorably rendered by the chorus, followed by Judy Garland’s signature song “Over the Rainbow,” from the iconic film “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Under the Boardwalk” is a love song, as is the next offering—The Beatles’ “When I’m 64.” The concert will conclude with “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah!” a phrase invented by Walt Disney, who loved invented words.
As with all ACC concerts, the March 12 presentation is free to attend, but donations are welcome and will be given to The Meat Canner of Lewis County, a community project that brings together people from across Lewis County to can meat for distribution to food pantries around the region (Lewis, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence counties), and around the world.
Volunteers of any age and skill level can find positions in building preparation, teardown and cleanup, and for meat preparation and canning. To volunteer, sign up on the website at meatcannerlewiscounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.