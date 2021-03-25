BOONVILLE — A group of 14 singers from the Adirondack Community Chorus will release a virtual presentation of “The Crucifixion” on Palm Sunday, recorded at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Founded in 1878 as a mission out of Constableville, St. Joseph’s in Boonville became the mother parish of Saint Patrick’s, Forestport; and Saint Mary of the Snows Oratory, Otter Lake. In 2009, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Patrick’s and Saint Mary of the Snows combined to create Christ Our Hope Parish, the Catholic Community of Northern Oneida County.
“The Crucifixion” is the 36th Lenten offering presented by the ACC, most of them in various Boonville churches, beginning in 1978.
Soloists are Michael Ferris, Dylan Youngs, Claire Haile, Miyako Shanely, Don Mallette and Dan Austin, with keyboard accompaniment by director Peg Nuspliger.
Several of the soloists have deep ties to Boonville. Mr. Ferris, Ms. Haile and Mr. Young are graduates of Adirondack Central School, where Ms. Haile now teaches music in the elementary grades.
“The Crucifixion: A Meditation on the Sacred Passion of the Holy Redeemer” was composed by John Stainer in 1887, specifically for church choirs. It includes five hymns in which — in non-COVID-19 times — the congregation would participate.
“The Crucifixion” has been recorded several times, including a best-selling recording issued by RCA Victor in 1929, featuring Metropolitan Opera notables Richard Crooks and Lawrence Tibbett as soloists.
John Stainer (1840-1901) enjoyed a childhood filled with music. His schoolmaster father was an untaught musician who played piano, violin and flute. John, who could play Bach’s Fugue in E Major at age 7, accompanied him on a small chamber organ his father built. Mr. Stainer was awarded the endowed position of Heather Professor of Music at Oxford.
When “The Crucifixion” was first performed in 1887 at Marleybone Parish Church, he dedicated the work to the organist, his pupil and friend William Hodge. Although the work was written for two male soloists, Mr. Ferris suggested incorporating “the feminine voice” for the production.
“The lyrics were not quotations from the gospel, but more like quotes from eyewitnesses who loved and were close to Jesus, (and) after all, there were women who witnessed the crucifixion too,” she said.
“The Crucifixion” will also be broadcast on WBRV radio from 6 to 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 2.
To hear “The Crucifixion” online beginning Palm Sunday, search “Adirondack Community Chorus The Crucifixion” on YouTube.
