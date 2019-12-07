LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus will present “Son of God,” a Christmas concert, at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Forest Presbyterian Church.
Peg Nuspliger will direct the chorus, with Sylvia Fici providing piano accompaniment.
The narration, provided by Rob Hennessey, is taken from Luke 2 and will connect the choral pieces to tell the story of Jesus’s birth. “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” “Birthday of a King” and “For Unto Us a Child Is Born” (from Handel’s “Messiah”) are some of the musical selections that will lead the audience through the days of Advent and Christmas.
The concert will begin with Claire Haile directing her fourth-grade music club in “O Come All Ye Faithful,” followed by “Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence,” performed by Melanie and Matt Thornton. The entire chorus will then sing “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.”
Other soloists will be John DeRoos, Michael Ferris, Todd Galarneau, Claire Haile, Becky Kelly, Terry Marcy, Jason Matteson, Kathy Roberts, Alicia Ross and Elizabeth Zehr.
“Son of God” will conclude with Ms. Haile singing the verses of “O Holy Night” and the chorus joining in on the refrain.
The concert is free, though donations are encouraged and will be given to the South Lewis Food Pantry to help people in need throughout the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.