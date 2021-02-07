LAKE PLACID — Following a filmmaker series held virtually last fall, the Adirondack Film Society announces a second free online film series beginning Feb. 24 and running every Wednesday through March 31.
The six films to be shown won awards or were finalists in the 2020 “Your Shorts are Showing” competition, announced in late October. This will be their first showing. They run the spectrum from drama to comedy to horror. Two are animated, including the gold award winner, “The King and the Pawn.”
Each Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Film Society will stream a short film online. Following each film, viewers can join a live moderated discussion with the film’s director and a festival luminary. Each film runs under 15 minutes, and each program will run under an hour.
Each program is free, though preregistration is required and donations are appreciated. All proceeds will go toward a Filmmaker Educational Series slated for Oct. 20 to 24. Hosted by the Lake Placid Film Festival, the series will provide technical and creative seminars for developing filmmakers throughout the Festival weekend.
“As a film community we’re dedicated to supporting our artists and film lovers,” said Gary Smith, Adirondack Film Society Chairman. “Our fall series far exceeded our expectations, and while it feels like we’re closer to returning to the theater, it’s important to continue to enjoy film and celebrate the creators together.”
Each submission was curated by judges in the film industry, culminating in gold, silver and bronze award-winning films and several finalists. After registering, viewers will receive an email with instructions on how to watch the film and participate in the post-screening discussion.
“This is a great way to keep the spirit of the Lake Placid Film Festival alive,” said Michael Divine, who moderated a discussion during the fall series. “I found these discussions to be intimate, well-curated and really rewarding. It brings audiences and artists together, and we’re all lucky it keeps growing stronger in these hard times.”
For more information and to register, visit https://www.lakeplacidfilmfestival.org.
Schedule:
• Feb. 24: “Age of Bryce” — finalist (comedy)
• March 3: “Rehak” — Bronze Award winner (animation)
• March 10: “Fig” — Silver Award winner (horror)
• March 17: “The King and the Pawn” — Gold Award winner (animation)
• March 24: “Comedy Videos” — finalist (comedy)
• March 31: “Come Find Me” — finalist (drama)
