Adirondack Rail Trail opens for winter use between Lake Placid, Saranac Lake

Fresh snowmobile tracks Thursday on the Adirondack Rail Trail at the Union Depot in Saranac Lake. Andy Flynn/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

SARANAC LAKE — Snowmobile activity has commenced along the Adirondack Rail Trail section between Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, where construction has been taking place.

In the state lands report during the Dec. 15 Adirondack Park Agency meeting, deputy planning director Megan Phillips announced that the section would be opened by Dec. 19 for snowmobiles and other winter recreational activities.

