Adirondack Mountain Club Summit Steward Kayla White speaks to a group of hikers at the summit of Algonquin Peak in the High Peaks Wilderness Area in 2018. (File photo — Seth Jones, Adirondack Mountain Club)

LAKE PLACID — In its mid-season report, the Adirondack High Peaks Summit Stewardship Program reported a busier-than-average spring followed by a drop in visitor contacts to start the summer hiking season.

On the four peaks with the most coverage by stewards — Marcy, Algonquin, Wright and Cascade — summit stewards spoke to an average of 109 hikers per day in May, which is the highest May average for the program in five years. June, by contrast, dropped to an average of 63 hikers per day.

