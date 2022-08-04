PAUL SMITHS — Adirondack Water Week kicks off today and runs through Aug. 14. The third annual event celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, historic legislation that protected our nation’s water resources.
Adirondack Water Week is a collaboration involving several organizations and businesses and features more than two dozen programs across the Adirondack region.
The program is coordinated by the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute and is funded in part by a 2022 Special Programs Grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.
One of this year’s highlights is the Adirondack Watershed Challenge, a family event encouraging people to get outside and celebrate time spent on Adirondack waters.
“The challenge lets families work through a list of fun activities that they can do in their own town,” said Tom Collins, AWI’s education and outreach program specialist and the Water Week coordinator. “Visit a local lake or pond, take a picture of wildlife, pick up litter from the shoreline, and eat local ice cream.”
After an adventure, the public can use the hashtag -adirondackwaterweek on social media for a chance to win a self-guided paddling trip on Lower Saranac Lake courtesy of Adirondack Lakes and Trails Outfitters.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.