MASSENA — The only tribute band endorsed by Aerosmith to perform its songs will be playing the group’s hit tunes Aug. 19 at the Massena Town Beach.
Draw The Line will be part of this year’s “Rockin’ The River: Beachapalooza!” event at the beach.
Beachapalooza is being organized a committee headed by Jason Hendricks from H3 Designs, who serves as the digital brand manager for the town and village of Massena.
“Rockin’ The River is moving forward nicely. It’s going to be called Beachapalooza: Rockin’ The River. We had several bands that we looked at. Then we found a band called Draw The Line, an Aerosmith tribute band. They are the only tribute band endorsed by Aerosmith. They’ll be coming here to Massena on Saturday Aug. 19th at the Massena Town Beach,” Mr. Hendricks told the Massena Town Board.
He said the committee has been “going back and forth” with some sponsorship levels, and they’ve already secured a couple of vendors. The event will feature food, local beer and more. The event’s Facebook page tells visitors, “Join us for an epic summer celebration of live music, food, local beer and more. With this picturesque riverfront setting and the energy of a beach party, this is one event you won’t want to miss!”
“So, we’re excited the ball’s rolling. Life comes at you fast and everything’s right on pace right now. Now it’s going to be getting the sponsors and moving forward with that,” Mr. Hendricks said.
He said more information about the event would be coming soon.
During a previous town board meeting, he had estimated the event would have a tentative price tag of $9,000 to $16,500 — $500 for venue rental, $3,000 to $8,000 for performers, $2,500 to $5,000 for fireworks, $500 to $1,000 for marketing, $1,000 for supplies such as tents, tables, chairs and signage, $500 for security, $500 for facilities such as restrooms, trash and recycling bins, and first aid stations, and $500 for miscellaneous expenses such as permits and insurance.
He said possible funding sources could include sponsorships from local businesses to cover $5,000 to $15,000 of the cost, vendor space charges at $300 to $500, and $1,000 in donations.
The first “Rockin’ the River” was held last summer. It included a kids fishing derby at the Wilson Hill causeway, and music, food, vendors, fireworks and more at the intake. All events were free to attend.
The 2022 event was held as part of Major League Fishing’s Pro Circuit Championship, the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. The six-day tournament showcased the top 48 pros in the Pro Circuit standings, along with the previous year’s reigning champion and reigning Angler of the Year — all competing for a grand prize of up to $235,000.
