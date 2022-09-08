After School Arts Academy launches at CNY Arts Center

Grace Vogel displays her art work in a recent studio arts painting class. An after school arts academy offering studio and performing art classes for grades kindergarten-six will begin with the start of school. Extended hours both a.m. and p.m. are available for working parents. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Registration and more information is available online at CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787) for questions or registration issues.

FULTON - The CNY Arts Center announced that a new Arts Education Academy launched for grades kindergarten-12 on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Arty’s Creative Kids Arts Academy will run five days a week and offer a variety of art learning opportunities after school until 5 p.m. A convenient after school activity for kids, extended hours including mornings are also available for working parents. The academy is open to any child in the county.

The program will offer art options to choose from such as performing arts theatre and dance, or studio arts in 10-week modules. Programming will expand into other options as teaching artists become available and children can change art ‘track’ at the beginning of each module. Other class options being developed include voice-over coaching, cartooning and animation, music, storytelling and more.

