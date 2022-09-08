After School Arts Academy launches at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - The CNY Arts Center announced that a new Arts Education Academy launched for grades kindergarten-12 on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Arty’s Creative Kids Arts Academy will run five days a week and offer a variety of art learning opportunities after school until 5 p.m. A convenient after school activity for kids, extended hours including mornings are also available for working parents. The academy is open to any child in the county.
The program will offer art options to choose from such as performing arts theatre and dance, or studio arts in 10-week modules. Programming will expand into other options as teaching artists become available and children can change art ‘track’ at the beginning of each module. Other class options being developed include voice-over coaching, cartooning and animation, music, storytelling and more.
Theatre and dance will each be offered two afternoons a week with studio art offered all five days. A showcase will be presented at the end of each 10-week module. The first module instruction will begin on Monday Sept. 12. Parents can choose a five-day week enrollment, or two-day per week enrollment, theatre or dance, depending on the art track(s) their child is interested in.
The after school program runs from 2:30-5 p.m. for older students grades seven-12 and from 3:30-5 p.m. for grades kindergarten-six. The program will provide a state approved snack and enriching activities designed to get students “unplugged” from devices and engaging in the arts community. Extended hours are available to 6 p.m. for parents who need a later pickup time.
A morning option is also available for parents from 7 a.m. to the start of school. The center will provide a safe and engaging morning program that will include a healthy breakfast snack, tutoring, and an arts activity whether it is storytelling, miming, puppetry, and more, that will help prepare kids to start off their school day with a positive experience and a readiness to learn.
Programming will follow the school district calendar and offer expanded activities during school delays, early dismissals, snow days and during school breaks. Parents should contact the Fulton City School District at 315-593-5514 to arrange transportation to and from school.
With the arts recognized as a critical component in child development, the arts academy will educate and engage the children with a team of experienced teaching artists and NYS certified child care providers. Parents are encouraged to stay connected and participate in their child’s growth in the program. Parental involvement is both necessary and critical in encouraging the development and confidence needed for success in the arts.
The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Registration and more information is available online at CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787) for questions or registration issues.
