SYRACUSE — The Syracuse International Film Festival’s 20th year anniversary event will be hosted by renowned and award-winning actor Alec Baldwin.
The Sept. 30 event is from 4 to 10 p.m. at Mohegan Manor, 58 Oswego St., Baldwinsville.
The day’s events will feature a cocktail reception from 4 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A with Baldwin from 6:30 to 7 p.m., and then a screening of the classic movie “Being There” (1979) from 7 to 9:15 p.m.
The evening will conclude with Baldwin receiving Syracuse International Film Festival’s Sophia Award.
While playing Jack Donaghy on NBC’s “30 Rock” from 2006-2013, Baldwin garnered two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards, receiving the most SAG Awards for a male performer in history. In recent years, Baldwin has also amassed critical acclaim for his portrayal of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” and for which he won his third Primetime Emmy.
Apart from his impressive career in film, television, and theatre, Baldwin has continued his late mothers philanthropic work. Alec Baldwin’s mother, Carol M. Baldwin, founded The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY. The Baldwin Fund continues to annually award grants for research conducted at SUNY Upstate Medical University and Upstate University Hospital. Baldwin carries on his mother’s legacy through the fund and displays a desire to help others in need as well as the New York community. He has consistently supported Long Island libraries in an effort to promote literacy and has used his platform to advocate for tax breaks for the New York film and television industry.
Baldwin’s mother hailed from Syracuse, and the actor frequently expresses his fondness for the upstate city.
Tickets for the event are $30 for general admission and $75 for V.I.P. tickets. They are available on Eventbrite or through www.syracusefilmfestival.com.
