ALEXANDRIA BAY — Alexandria Central School will turn into the “School of Rock!” when the musical is staged here for four shows.
The production, based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black, will be presented at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and with a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The musical tells the story of wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he discovers his students’ musical talents, he enlists his fifth-graders to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands.
The 32-member cast includes alumni and ACS staffers.
The main cast: sophomore Xandyr Brennan as Dewey Finn, sophomore Madison Savage as Principal Rosalie Mullins, eighth-grader Joseph LoPresti as Ned and sophomore Andrea Patterson as Patty.
The additional cast is made up of students in grades 4 to 8: Cecil Velez, Olivia Adsit, Elijah McIlrath, Nina Peguerra, Trenton Dunn, Amaris Sibert, Michaela Adsit, Kendall Walton, Liam Connor, Wade Stone, Faith Watson, Kate White and Amber Fadden.
In addition to ACS faculty and alumni, the cast is rounded out by students in grades 2 through 4 portraying kids, parents and teachers.
