CHAUMONT — All Saints Catholic Church, 27396 Madison St., will host a concert featuring a local opera composer and two vocalists at 7 p.m. Nov. 24.
Augusta N. (“Gussie”) Cecconi-Bates, Cape Vincent, will be joined by tenor James Shults of the Syracuse Opera and soprano Debbie Miller from the Fresno Opera.
Ms. Cecconi-Bates is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated classical music conductor. She has a portfolio of more than 200 works ranging from choral and vocal solos to concert band works.
Her four-act opera “Molly of the Mohawks” grew out of “Molly Brant.’ It celebrates the life of a Canadian heroine and Mohawk matriarch during the reign of King George III. Molly Brant, Mohawk leader, sister of the Loyalist warrior chief Joseph Brant and respected Kingston, Ontario resident, risked her life to help her people and King George III.
Free-will offerings will be accepted. The concert will be followed by a meet-and-greet. Refreshments will be served.
Selections will include tunes from “Molly of the Mohawks” and a soprano aria from Ms. Cecconi-Bates’s new opera, “Skaters.”
She co-wrote “Skaters” with Charles Schneider, music director of Clinton Symphony Orchestra of the Mohawk Valley.
A portion of the opera was presented in 2015 at All Saints Catholic Church. It’s based on Henry Jelinek Jr.’s book, “On Thin Ice,” a biography of the Jelinek family, who escaped to Canada in 1948 at the beginning of the Cold War.
The concert will also feature a new Christmas hymn and other selections.
