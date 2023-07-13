CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center is hosting the juried art exhibition, “Along the River’s Edge” through Aug. 12.
The exhibition, which opened July 12, benefits both artists and the TIAC, 314 John St.
The annual event has long been a highlight of the summer art season, highlighting the finest in paintings, photography, sculpture, mixed media and ceramics. This year, over 80 pieces by 60 regional artists will be on display. All artwork will be for sale.
This year’s exhibition was juried by Bradley Butler, executive director and curator at Main Street Arts in Clifton Springs, Ontario County. He has been director since the nonprofit’s opening in June of 2013. In addition to his role at Main Street Arts, Butler is also a painter — creating and exhibiting his work since 2006. His work has been featured in solo, group, and juried exhibitions regionally and nationally.
“We have a phenomenal show in store for our patrons, friends, and visitors,” Marina Loew, TIAC curator said in a news release. “The pieces have been arriving ahead of the installation and we’re amazed once again by the talent in our area. We have some new artists and are happy to see many returning from previous years.”
“Along the River’s Edge” is supported by Ann Johnson-Kaiser, the Vars/Kincaid Families, and Joan Trimble Jordan.
