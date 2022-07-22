CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center (TIAC), Home of the Handweaving Museum, announces the opening of Along the River’s Edge (ATRE), a juried art exhibition and sale that showcases the artwork of local and regional artists, and benefits the artists and TIAC. The exhibition is open to the public through Aug. 16.
“In addition to many well-known and familiar faces, we are thrilled to be welcoming some new artists this year,” Marina Loew, TIAC curator, said. “And some of them have never exhibited their work anywhere. The Arts Center is looking forward to showcasing these amazing talents from across the north country and beyond, and warmly thanks Mary Ann Evans for jurying this exhibition.”
The following awards will be presented: Catherine C. Johnson Award ($500); Kincaid Award ($300); People’s Choice Award ($200); and the Juror’s Choice Award ($100).
Admission to the exhibition is $5 and free for TIAC members.
Mary Ann Evans, a well-known 1000 Islands potter, is the owner of Mares Wares, Morristown. She studied under SUNY Potsdam Professor Arthur Sennett and under his direction has shown her work at the North Country Regional Show, and Adirondack Regional Show in Lake Placid. Her pottery has been sold by the prestigious Schecner/Martin Design Group in Boston, Mass. More than 110 pieces by 75 ATRE artists were submitted to Ms. Evans for consideration.
“ATRE has long been a highlight of the River art scene and promises to showcase the finest in paintings, photography, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry and ceramics. It has grown in popularity and prestige among the art community and public at large for many years,” Executive Director Leslie Rowland added. All artwork will be for sale.
Along the River’s Edge is generously supported by Ann Johnson-Kaiser, the Vars/Kincaid Family, Joan Trimble Jordan, Watertown Savings Bank and Michael Ringer Galleries.
