CLAYTON — The popular “Along the River’s Edge” is returning to the Thousand Islands Arts Center here, but this year’s version will look different than previous exhibitions.
“Along the River’s Edge” is a juried art exhibition and sale that showcases the artwork of local and regional artists, and benefits the artists and TIAC. The exhibition opens to the public on Sept. 9 and runs through Nov. 13.
“This year’s ‘Along the River’s Edge’ opening will look a little different,” said Leslie Rowland, executive director of the TIAC. “The opening, which historically attracts over 150 guests, will be an all-day affair, with extended hours, to allow for guests to tour the galleries practicing social distancing. With most of the center’s exhibitions and events canceled due to the virus, we are delighted that we can still present ‘Along the River’s Edge,’ albeit with some modifications.”
In addition to the over 60 works of art on display this year, the exhibition will feature many original paintings by Pat Brown of Cape Vincent and sculptures by Rose Popper of Buffalo.
Ms. Brown is an award-winning North Country watercolor, pastel and mixed media collage artist, and has exhibited at numerous arts centers and museums throughout the north country.
Ms. Popper, also an award-winning artist, is an accomplished sculptor, who primarily carves in stone but also works in clay. Her work has been exhibited throughout the United States and Canada and been included in numerous national art exhibitions. She received her master’s degree from SUNY Albany and also studied at the University of Notre Dame, the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Colorado at Boulder. She received her BFA from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Over 85 pieces by 50 regional artists were submitted to the jurors for consideration. “Along the River’s Edge” has long been a highlight of the river season and consistently showcases the finest in paintings, photography, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry and ceramics. All artwork will be for sale.
The following awards will be presented: Catherine C. Johnson Award ($500); Kincaid Award ($300); People’s Choice Award ($200); and the Arts Center’s Choice Award ($100).
Admission to the exhibition is complimentary to all TIAC members and $5 for non-members. There is no charge for the opening day.
Along the River’s Edge is generously supported by Acco Brands, Watertown Savings Bank, Northern Marine, Ann Johnson-Kaiser, the Vars/Kincaid Family and Joan Trimble Jordan.
This year’s exhibition was juried by Jill Breit, a folklorist and the executive director of Traditional Arts in Upstate New York and Maggie McKenna, executive director of the Saint Lawrence County Arts Council and a community engagement professional who has worked in nonprofit arts and community organizations for over five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.