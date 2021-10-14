Altmar’s Tailwater Lodge set to host International Fly Fishing Film Festival

ALTMAR - The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming to Altmar’s Tailwater Lodge on Oct. 22, features 10 films, 6- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing.
Theatre doors will open at 5 p.m. with the screening at 7 p.m. The theatre venue is at 52 Pulaski St., Altmar. Tickets are priced at $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the event.
The event is being hosted by the Black River Chapter of Trout Unlimited and are available at Douglastown Salmon Run.
For information about the screening, contact the host at garrett.brancy@douglastonsalmonrun.com.
One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 grand prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.
Total film festival viewing time is 118 minutes, said Chris Bird, festival producer.
Among the films to be screened are:
• Turbo Giants, by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.
• The Art of Fly Fishing, by Bluff Line Media and is the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. “Stimmies” are presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.
• The Wanderer, 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.
• Tuna Fuerte, by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a tripto Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.
Others include Raising Ghosts, a steelhead odyssey; Baltics, tangling with Baltic salmon; and Raised on Rainbows, the story of a fly-fishing family navigating early parenthood.
For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.
