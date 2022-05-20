“American Pickers” is returning to New York and seeking north country residents with large private collections or accumulations of antiques.
The television show features Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Robbie Wolfe as they travel the country searching for relics that they sell for a profit.
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items,” according to a Cineflix news release calling for submissions. “They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”
Anyone with a collection they’d like considered for the show can send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-646-493-2184.
The show has made two stops in the north country in recent years.
In 2019, they visited the Rensselaer Falls collection of the late Kyle D. “Fireball” Hartman, who died a week before the show called to say they were interested in his collection. His son, David, ended up on the show and sold some items from his father’s massive collection.
“There’s a thousand-plus doors in inventory and that’s just doors. That’s not including windows or anything else. It’s pretty,” David Hartman said in 2019.
There were 96 cars in the collection when Kyle Hartman died.
“He was a very avid car collector. His specialty definitely was vintage Fords.” David Hartman said. “It’s been weeded down some since then,” David Hartman said at the time.
In 2021, the Jericho Road, Watertown home of David A. and Frances A. Pietroski was featured on the show.
Mr. Pietroski said the pickers purchased about 15 items from him, but only a few made it to the episode’s final cut.
