FULTON — AmeriCorps members Madison Doane, Justin Hatch and Victoria Costa will host a non-perishable food drive and mask-making event on Saturday, Aug. 15. The event runs from 10 a.m.-noon at Recreation Park on William Gillard Drive in Fulton.
“With the current COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it is important to help our community get the resources it needs to stay healthy,” said Victoria Costa, AmeriCorps member.
People are asked to bring non-perishable food items which will be donated to Catholic Charities of Oswego County. Participants who donate items will be given supplies and instructions on how to make their own face mask.
Justin Hatch, AmeriCorps member added, “Those who do not want to make face masks are still encouraged to come. They can play games and participate in other crafts.”
In addition to this event, AmeriCorps members provide fun activities and games for local youth all week through the Summer Parks Program in Fulton.
The program runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon in Voorhees Park at North Fourth and Buffalo streets and from 12:30-3:30 p.m. in Foster Park, located on the western shore of the Oswego River. The entrance is at the intersection of West First Street North and Worth Street.
On Tuesday and Thursday, the program runs from 9 a.m.-noon in VanBuren Park on VanBuren and North Sixth streets and from 12:30-3:30 p.m. in Recreation Park.
“We try to give parents a break by entertaining their kids for a few hours,” said Madison Doane, AmeriCorps member. “When they’re here, we play games and do crafts that encourage fitness and nutrition.”
For more information, find the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau on Facebook or email Tiffany Halstead at tiffany.halstead@oswegocounty.com.
