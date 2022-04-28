CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center exhibit “Ancestral Memory, Fiber Works” by Lauren Bristol is on display through June 9.
Ms. Bristol’s sculptural baskets are made using the labor intensive process of coiling. Tightly wrapping Egyptian cotton around a fiber core, she lets her intuition guide her through the formation of her vessels, a rhythmic and meditative process essential in the balance of her creative process.
“Spiritually potent objects, her baskets reference the mother, her body and her womb through the use of shape, color, and positive/negative space,” according to a TICS news release.”Each piece celebrates aspects of the cyclic and spiraling nature of life energy through the subtle congruence of myth, etymology and physics.”
Ms. Bristol studied art and education at the University of Texas at Austin 1977-1984, and has maintained a full-time studio since 1984. Her work has been published in several books and journals. She has participated in numerous juried exhibitions from 1984 to the present. She lives and works in Syracuse.
TIAC curator Marina Loew said, “This is the first exhibition of coiled baskets in our history, and it’s a pleasure for us to be showcasing pieces so stunningly beautiful and exquisitely made. Lauren Bristol is a true master of her craft.”
The exhibit is on display at the Catherine C. Johnson Gallery and it open to the public. Admission is free for TIAC members, and $5 for non-members. There will be a public reception and “Meet the Artist” event at the center, 314 John St. from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on May 25. The reception is free for all.
