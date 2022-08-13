CLAYTON — The second annual Clayton Rotary AnchorCon has been tweaked to build on last year’s success, with organizers responding to tips and recommendations from attendees of its inaugural year.
Co-organizer Tanya Roy said one of the things organizers learned was that AnchorCon attendees wanted a chance to get off site — away from the Cerow Arena venue for a bit, and to stretch their wings, capes, Batman ears, fins and various other costume (cosplay) accessories.
One result is a comic-con convention highlight that promises to be a party boat for the ages: a VIP cosplay karaoke sunset cruise on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 20 with the karaoke aspect emceed by WWE wrestler Dewey Murray, aka, “Real Mutha Trucka.”
Participants, age 21 and up, will also be able to mingle with AnchorCon celebrities with dancing, food and cash bar on the cruise, which sets sail at 6:30 p.m.
“We decided to do something away from the arena this year, so we paired with Clayton Island Boat Tours,” Ms. Roy said. “We like to say we’re bringing all the great things of a big city convention to our small convention in Clayton. That was one of the things we learned from last year: People really wanted to get off site in the evening. We asked, ‘What do we have that no other comic-con offers?’ We have the St. Lawrence River.”
The annual AnchorCon, from Aug. 19 to 21, is hosted by the Clayton Rotary club as a fundraiser, helping efforts ranging from digging wells in underdeveloped countries to funding local scholarships for youth.
“It’s important for Rotary to offer people the opportunity to enjoy the area as much as possible in addition to also enjoying the convention,” Ms. Roy said. “So doing something off site gave us an opportunity to show off Clayton and the St. Lawrence River a little bit.”
The river cruise is something for adults, but AnchorCon 2022 is building on its reputation of being a family friendly event.
“We have lots of kids’ activities like crafts, puppet shows and workshops,” Ms. Roy said.
There’s something for everyone in the full AnchorCon schedule: gaming, special celebrity guests, vendors, cosplay contests, special performers, panels and even a chalk creation and class taught by the Chalk Twins. With so many choices and activities, organizers want to make it easy for attendees to plan their visit.
“We have a packed schedule that’s available online that will also be available in hard copy when people get to the convention so they can walk around with the key that notes where all the vendors are and the schedule in their hand,” Ms. Roy said. “We’ll have three or more pieces of entertainment going on at all times.”
The space for vendors has been expanded for AnchorCon 2022.
“We doubled the number of vendors and community organizations and that kind of thing on our vendor floor,” Ms. Roy said. “That’s also something we learned from last year: People are willing to come out for that. The shopping and entertainment that’s available on the floor is important to convention-goers. We also did a lot of reach out to community organizations.”
Gaming attractions will consist of video and table-top options.
“The video game area is something we didn’t have last year,” Ms. Roy said. “We didn’t have anywhere where you could go play video games, so we reached out to a company that specializes in that.”
That company, Elite Gaming, is based in Syracuse. “They’ve given us a schedule for the weekend, so if you’re a newbie, you can try out a console. If a veteran, you can enter a tournament,” Ms. Roy said.
Also featured in the video game area will be Massena-based Ethical Esports Ltd., a nonprofit that opened this past spring. Other attractions include Syracuse University Libraries hosting a virtual escape room.
Watertown-based Knights of Thorn Games will take over the arena’s mezzanine for table-top gaming options.
“It’s a very welcoming environment for people who are newbies, as well as people who are veterans at any of these table-top games,” Ms. Roy said. “They’ll be debuting three new table-top games that people in New York state have created.”
Cosplay events will include adult contests with three categories and a children’s cosplay parade at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
“We just wanted to make sure there was something for everyone, no matter what you go to a convention for, including, getting your photos taken,” Ms. Roy said.
Photo opportunities will include pictures with special guests and vehicles. Josh Herdman, best known for playing Gregory Goyle in all seven “Harry Potter” films, will be at AnchorCon next Saturday and Sunday, signing autographs, taking selfies, guest at a 11 a.m. Sunday panel and he’s scheduled to attend AnchorCon’s sunset cruise. Mr. Herdman is now an amateur mixed martial arts fighter in England.
Vehicles at the convention will include the Ecto-1 stunt vehicle from “Ghost Busters” movie fame, with its handler creating slime, and a fandom car replica of the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am from the “Smokey and the Bandit” film.
“We learned last year that people wanted to get their picture taken and we wanted to give them every opportunity to do that,” Ms. Roy said.
A green screen will enhance those opportunities this year.
“When someone shows up for a specific fandom, like ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ for example, you can get your picture taken with the car and we can digitally bring in a background from the movie,” Ms. Roy said. “You stand in front of the green screen, the computer takes your photo and when that photo gets sent to you, it looks like you’re inside the movie.”
There is no charge for those kind of photo opps, Ms. Roy said. “Everything is included in the cost of the ticket, with very few exceptions.”
Exceptions include photos with the slime-creating Ecto-1 and photos with celebrities.
“Anything that’s not included in the cost is very clearly labeled in the floor key,” Ms. Roy said.
a classic kick-off
Clayton Rotary AnchorCon 2022 kicks off Friday evening with an interactive screening of the 1971 cult classic, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” In the film, Charlie Bucket was played by Lowville veterinarian Dr. Peter G. Ostrum. On Saturday, he’s scheduled to meet the public, sign autographs, be available for photos (fee) and be the guest at a Q&A panel. “He will also have golden tickets that people can purchase and sign,” Ms. Roy said.
The convention floor isn’t open on Friday evening. Tickets for the film, beginning at 8 p.m., are $5. The film is co-sponsored by The Butler Did It Players and The Thousand Islands Library Group. Ms. Roy is a co-founder of the interactive theater group and will be one of the two actors at the screening. She’ll play the bratty Veruca Salt while James Goodenbery plays Willy Wonka.
“She’s super fun to play,” Ms. Roy said. “I do enjoy playing her and it gives me a way to interact with the audience and convention-goers because I’m so busy during Saturday and Sunday.”
At the beginning of the film, the players will explain the prop bags to be distributed to guests at the film.
“For example, when Charlie and grandpa float to the ceiling, people will blow bubbles,” Ms. Roy said.
Patrons will also be encouraged to sing along and to shout out well-known lines from the film.
The Friday evening film is also a way for patrons to get a preview of the comic-con, Ms. Roy said.
“So if maybe you don’t know if you want to attend the convention, you can come in for the movie, get a glimpse of what the floor looks like with all the booths set up and all the cars brought in, go to the movie, have a great time and influence you to come back Saturday or Sunday.”
The details
n WHAT: Clayton Rotary presents the second annual AnchorCon, a nonprofit, multi-fandom comic and gaming convention.
n WHERE: Cerow Arena, 615 E. Line Road, Clayton.
n WHEN: Aug. 19-21.
n COST: Weekend passes for adults are $32. A family weekend pass (two adults, two children) is $52. A child weekend pass, purchased with an adult ticket, is $24. A VIP ticket is $87, and a VIP Plus ticket is $150. VIP Plus status includes one ticket for the Saturday night celebrity cruise. Separate cruise tickets can be purchased for $50, but participants must also have an AnchorCon ticket. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday only are $22 for those age 13 and up, $17 for members of the military and senior citizens, $12 for children age 6 to 12 and free for children age 6 and below. Tickets for the Friday night showing of the interactive “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” film are $5.
n MORE INFO, ORDER TICKETS: Go toanchorcomicon.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
n OF NOTE: Convention proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club of Clayton, chartered in 1925 and part of Rotary International, leading change in the local community and across the world.
