A 9½-foot-tall steel sculpture by Omar artist Will Salisbury, “Angelic Form,” was dedicated July 1 at the Iva Smith Memorial Gallery of Fine Art in Hammond.
The dedication was part of the gallery’s “Art, Inside Out!” exhibit, which runs through Columbus Day, Oct. 11.
Mr. Salisbury described “Angelic Form” as “a contemporary abstraction of an angelic form.” He said that in addition to an angel, people may see different themes in the sculpture, ranging from a space alien to Christ on the cross.
“It’s a lot of things to a lot of people,” he said. Mr. Salisbury said the sculpture took four months to complete. He said he was aided by Brandon Lawwill of Alexandria Bay, Skip Kessler of Clayton and others.
At the dedication, poet Laurie Petersen of Redwood read her poem, “What the Land Remembers,” which she composed for the occasion.
“Art, Inside Out!” also features the works of Richard Atkinson, John Horbacz and Paul Saphier.
More info at ivasmithgallery.com.
