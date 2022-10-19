Annie & the Hedonists performing on the main stage at the Oswego Music Hall Oct. 22

OSWEGO COUNTY - On Oct. 22 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Annie & the Hedonists to the main stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.
Joining Annie Rosen are Jonny Rosen on guitar and vocals; Peter Davis on clarinet, tenor guitar, piano and vocals; Don Young on bass and vocals; Jerry Marotta on percussion/drums. For further information, visit https://annieandthehedonists.com/.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all national stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
The fall 2022 season continues on Nov. 5 when Durham County Poets will perform on the main stage. Hailing from the Quebec area, this seven-piece band is popular across eastern Canada and the US Northeast. For further information, visit www.durhamcountypoets.com.
The John Byrne Band will perform on Nov. 19. The Low Lily Solstice Show will perform on Dec. 3. January shows include Peter Mulvey on the 14th, Brothers Blue on the 28th. February shows include Sawyer Fredericks on the 11th and The McKrells on the 25th. March shows include Guy Davis on the 11th and Deeper Than Skin with Greg Greenway and Reggie Harris on the 25th. April shows include Jonathan Byrd on the 15th and the Burns Sisters Band on the 29th. The season finale on May 13 will feature Annie Sumi and Travis Knapp.
Ticket prices for the national stage range from a low of $15 to $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under five are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Oswego Music Hall venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, beverages may be limited but will be available.
The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
COVID precautions: The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, state, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, they may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information. Masks will be available at the door.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
