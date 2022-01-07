LOWVILLE — Beaver Camp will host its 22nd annual ice fishing derby, the David Tuttle Memorial Beaver Camp Ice Fishing Derby, in February.
From 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 5, pickerel at least 15 inches long and yellow perch at least 8 inches long caught by children 17 years old or younger, and pickerel at least 18 inches long and yellow perch 12 inches or more caught by adults can be entered in prize drawings to be held at 2:30 p.m.
State fishing regulations will be followed during the event. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Participating fishers can register upon arrival at the camp pavilion — $5 for children and $10 for adults. Masks are required for everyone entering the pavilion.
According to organizers, the goal is to provide a non-competitive day of fishing for the entire family.
Derby proceeds help provide scholarships for children who cannot afford summer camp through the Beaver Camp Campership Fund.
In 2020, the derby raised more than $1,000, which helped 48 children who would not have otherwise had the opportunity to go to camp in 2021 through a total fund disbursement of $8,700.
David Tuttle, who died in 2012, was instrumental in establishing the derby.
To make a prize donation, including general merchandise, gift certificates, sporting clothing or equipment for both age groups, contact prize coordinator Tina Tuttle at 315-778-0639 or the Beaver Camp office at 315-376-2640.
