SACKETS HARBOR — The village will once again host the annual Sackets Harbor Harvest Fest from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 in the 1812 Brewing Company parking lot on West Main Street.
Tickets for adults will be $5, with children entering the event for free. The price includes tickets to kids activities and a coupon book to local establishments.
The event will feature hay bale seating, pumpkin painting, music, a pie eating contest, local food and more.
