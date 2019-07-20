Any county fair would be incomplete without a spelling bee and so the 199th Lewis County Fair welcomed spellers from five different schools to compete Friday morning.
Mistress of ceremonies and principal of Copenhagen Central School, Nadine O’Shaughnessy, began the competition for each of the four age groups by first calling them one by one to be seated on stage.
Chistopher Villiere, pronouncer for the spelling bee and elementary principal for South Lewis Central School, then took over by listing the rules and prompting a practice round.
With warmup over, the fun really began as the children closed their eyes in focus, used fingers to pencil words onto their hands and gave relieved smiles when their spellings were correct.
All received a ribbon, certificate and book, courtesy of the Lewis County Agricultural Society. Also courtesy of this society were monetary prizes awarded to the top five placers: $35 for first place, $25 for second, $20 for third, $15 for fourth and $10 for fifth.
Grades one and two were up first, the number of 12 contestants whittling its way down to McKenna Simpson of South Lewis and Araya Grau of Beaver River.
“I’ll let you girls catch your breath,” Mr. Villiere smiled and the crowd chuckled as the two girls went back and forth for several words.
It was McKenna who spelled the championship word of smudge and claimed first place for her category.
Araya Grau took second place, Nataleigh Honey of Lowville third, Keira Fahey of Lowville fourth and Jonathan Hewitt of Beaver River fifth.
Grades three and four were next with a total of thirteen participants. Will Vokey of Lowville spelled the championship word of hobbies with Sarah Richardson of Copenhagen claiming second place, Sam Miller of Beaver River third, Carson Kempney of Lowville fourth and Riley Gillette of Lowville fifth.
Grades five and six took the stage with twelve spellers. The last standing was Issac Roes of River Valley Mennonite, placing first with the championship word of capitalize. Lillian Exford of Lowville placed second, Brayden Gillette of Lowville third, Tessa Murphy of Beaver River fourth and GracieLynn Black of South Lewis fifth.
To end the program were the eight contestants for grades seven and eight. Topography, spelled by first place winner Israel Moore of Beaver River, was the championship word. Following Israel’s lead was Annabella LaPluma of Lowville in second place, Stephanie Beyer of Lowville in third, Olivia King of Lowville in fourth and Joel Haldeman of River Valley Mennonite in fifth.
Mrs. O’Shaughnessy closed the annual spelling bee out with thanks to all participants and congratulations for the phenomenal performances by all.
