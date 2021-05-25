Another collaboration racing to the movies at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - Excitement is mounting for a collaborative effort between CNY Arts Center and PAWS Across Oswego County. Monday, May 31, the Cinema Theatre at CNY Arts Center will present a popular movie, special cookies in the Cookie Shop, and shared proceeds for the two organizations.
“Unfortunately, license requirements prohibit us from naming the dog-friendly movie”, said Cinema Arts Director Alice Lamb, “but it is one that audiences will especially enjoy. Coupled with a love for racing in this county, this movie is especially appropriate and we’re delighted to use this movie to support the incredible PAWS across Oswego County.
This organization provides an invaluable and critical service for animals and pet owners in Oswego County, and we couldn’t be more pleased to use the gift of this new movie system to entertain audiences and help support PAWS.”
The movie screenings will be held at 2, 4, and 6 p.m. A special cookie treat will also be available at concessions. Cookie sales will be shared with PAWS plus those who bring a donation for PAWS will receive a free small popcorn.
PAWS is in need of clumping cat litter, dry dog and cat food and treats, peanut butter for their fosters’ Kongs, and Sheba Cat food. Donations will be accepted at the center on the day of the movie.
“We hope you’ll visit the website or our Facebook page to learn the title and more about this great family movie. And, yes, we know it is a holiday, Memorial Day,” Lamb continued. “We thought for pet lovers, any time is a good time to support this incredible organization and movie prices are very affordable. A perfect holiday treat for man and pet.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.CNYArtsCenter.com or at the door. For more information, visit the website or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.