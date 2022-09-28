OSWEGO – Hours of music under beautiful to iffy skies on the porches of homes in the Franklin Park section of Oswego’s west side made for another successful Porchfest, Sunday, Sept. 18.
Another successful Porchfest in Oswego fills the air with the sounds of music
Randy Pellis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Blotter: Recent Jefferson County police activity
- Another successful Porchfest in Oswego fills the air with the sounds of music
- Walk thru trunk or treating at Oswego Speedway
- ‘History on Tap’ highlights Oswego Town Oct. 5
- Oswego County Fair hosts rescheduled truck pull event Sept. 30
- Turn over a new leaf – give blood or platelets this fall
- Legislature presents proclamation – National Preparedness Month creates ideal planning opportunity for residents
- High school sports: M-W Boys blank St. Regis Falls
Most Popular
-
Ethics complaints filed against candidate for Norfolk town justice
-
Fallout unfolds after Copenhagen board votes to dissolve fire department
-
Four hurt, traffic signals damaged in fiery crash at Routes 3 and 342
-
Ogdensburg city manager leaving earlier than planned
-
Canton football coach, Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI charge
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- WATERTOWN EVERGREEN COMMUNITY
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- POMERDOODLE PUPS, 9 wks old, crate & paper trained, $50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.