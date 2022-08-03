CLAYTON — It’s almost time again for the Antique Boat Museum’s annual show, and all the iconic parts of the event are coming back after two years of pandemic-related cutbacks.
The 58th annual show and auction will kick off Friday. Doors open at 9 a.m. Visitors can expect all the usual attractions, events and exhibitions, with this year’s theme focused on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chris-Craft boat company, whose crafts have long been common on the St. Lawrence River.
“We’ve had to blow some cobwebs off some areas that haven’t had that component of visitors in a while, but our docks are full, we have quite a few land displays, and everyone is excited for opening day,” said Caitlin Playle, event and communication coordinator for the Antique Boat Museum.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, the museum’s Mary Street campus and waterfront will host history exhibits, historic boat rides, skiff training, sailboat rides, educational talks and much more.
The antique boat auction, which can see some of the St. Lawrence’s most iconic crafts change hands, will be held fully in person this year, after two years of virtual auctions.
Forums, featuring some of the most interesting or informational aspects of boating in the region, will be held at 10 and 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday. One forum will feature a rebuilt antique boat engine run on a test stand, and another will explain how to transit the international border along the St. Lawrence River and legally move between Canada and the U.S. by boat. Another will highlight the history of pleasure boating through the use of postcards.
An archival group will be on site for the boat show, documenting boats for the federal archives in the Library of Congress.
The event will come to a close Sunday, after a noon parade of boats along the Clayton waterfront.
More information and a full schedule can be found on the Antique Boat Museum website, abm.org.
