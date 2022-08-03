Antique Boat Show opens Friday

People look on at last year’s Antique Boat Show. Provided photo

CLAYTON — It’s almost time again for the Antique Boat Museum’s annual show, and all the iconic parts of the event are coming back after two years of pandemic-related cutbacks.

The 58th annual show and auction will kick off Friday. Doors open at 9 a.m. Visitors can expect all the usual attractions, events and exhibitions, with this year’s theme focused on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chris-Craft boat company, whose crafts have long been common on the St. Lawrence River.

