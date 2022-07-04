CHIPPEWA BAY — Antique boats and hydroplanes, as well as classic cars, will be on display July 16 at the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum.
The Vintage Hydroplane Show will be held on the lawn of the museum, 4 Church St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is hosted by the museum, Chippewa Yacht Club, Fisher’s Landing Racing Club and Antique Boat America.
John T. Kunz, with the Chippewa Yacht Club, said that organizers looked to expand last year’s offerings. The event will now include classic automobiles.
“Last year’s event was a banner event. It drew a one-day visitors record to the museum,” sMr. Kunz said. “We expect 15-plus hydroplanes, and cars are to provide a little more diversity for the event.”
On the museum lawn, there will be trailers and sawhorses holding various antique race boats. Antique Boats America will be selling boats.
Those attending will see the craftsmanship needed to make the hydroplanes, which Mr. Kunz calls “works of art.”
“These antique hydroplanes are works of art. The craftsmanship needed to make them was top notch. The varnished finish that was put on many of the boats is what you would expect to see on your grandmother’s dining room table. The vintage engines are equally intriguing,” Mr. Kunz said. “The exhibitors are keen to talk to visitors about the excitement of the sport.”
After people look at the antique racing boats, Mr. Kunz said that they then may go inside to the maritime museum for free. On display in the museum are relics tied to the St. Lawrence River including decoys, fishing equipment and boating history information.
