WADDINGTON — Darryl Cutter brought his 1919 Excelsior motorcycle to the first-ever Antique Motorcycle Club of America meet at Whitaker Park from his home in Truro, Mass.
The bike entered the unrestored original category and scored 100 out of 100 points in judging Sunday morning.
Mr. Cutter has owned the bike for about 12 years after seeing it for sale in Hemmings Motor News, an online automotive marketplace.
Excelsior Motor Manufacturing & Supply Company, an American motorcycle manufacturer in Chicago, was purchased by Ignaz Schwinn, the founder of the Schwinn Bicycle Company in 1911, Mr. Cutter said.
Mr. Schwinn also bought Henderson Motorcycle Company in 1917.
In Waddington this weekend, along with Mr. Cutter’s Excelsior, were two vintage Hendersons, one looking like it was just rolled off the showroom floor.
“For a first-time event, we were very pleased,” Keith S. Kizer, the Antique Motorcycle Club of America executive director, said.
About 30 motorcycles entered the competition and were on display, he said, and there were 110 vendors taking part in the Saturday swap meet.
At most AMCA show meets, there are about twice as many vendors, but a competing show affected turnout, Mr. Kizer said.
“We know it takes doing the same thing three years in a row before something catches on,” he said.
John S. Knight came to the show with his 1966 Ducati Elite from Ovid in the Finger Lakes for the show.
Mr. Knight said he bought the 1966 Italian bike in 1972 but is the only person who has owned it.
The bike was in a crate in a warehouse and had gone unsold. When a fire damaged the warehouse, the motorcycle was salvaged, assembled and sold to Mr. Knight.
The 200 cc, single-cylinder bike is exceptionally reliable, Mr. Knight said.
He was going to ride the bike in another event in Geneva this weekend but decided to give Waddington a try.
On Saturday, he and his wife visited the Eisenhower Lock and took a picture at the 45th parallel sign in Massena.
Mr. Kizer said the show was only successful with the help of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the village of Waddington and Mark and Loring Hill of 4th Coast Fours.
The AMCA will decide whether to return to Waddington in October, Mr. Kizer said.
“It is rare to find a town that embraces you like Waddington has,” he said.
