SYRACUSE - Field bands from the Oswego, Central Square and Phoenix school districts will compete at the New York State Field Band Conference 46th championship show Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
This championship competition will bring together more than 50 of the finest high school marching bands in the northeastern United States. The New York State Field Band Conference Championship show is the culmination of an eight-week season during which more than 60 bands compete in 34 regional competitions throughout the state.
Band members, directors, staff members and boosters from each of the competing schools have spent countless hours preparing for this prestigious event. More then 5,000 high school band members participate and 22 judges score the performances. The smallest band competing has just 35 members while the largest has 202 members.
Bands are divided into six different classifications based on school size and past competitive experience. Each band in the championship show will perform a musical and visual show lasting about 10 minutes for a panel of 10 judges. (Small School classes represent school districts with 4,000 students or less while Large School classes represent districts with more than 4,000 students.)
Phoenix will compete in the Small School 2 class and will take the field at 4:05 p.m. Oswego and Central Square both are in the Small School 1 class. Central Square competes at 6:36 p.m. and Oswego wraps up that class with a 7:41 p.m. performance.
The judges will score and rank each band within its class. Each band will receive a plaque and the highest scoring New York state band in each class will take home the coveted Governor’s Cup. Last year’s champions included Arlington, Malverne, Jamestown, Mineola, Rome Free Academy and Jordan-Elbridge.
The bands in the championship show will represent nearly every region of the state along with two bands from Pennsylvania and one from New Jersey. The championship show will get underway at 8 a.m. During the day there will also be exhibition performances by the University of Buffalo Thunder of The East Marching Band as well as the Syracuse University Marching Band.
Scores and awards are announced three times during retreats -- at 10:50 a.m., 5:10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Results for Phoenix will come in the 5:10 p.m. retreat while results for Oswego and Central Square will be announced in the 10:15 p.m. retreat.
The Large School 3 class has nine bands while Large School 2 has eight, Small School 3 has 10 bands, Small School 2 includes nine bands, Small School 1 has eight bands and the National Class has nine bands.
Tickets for the New York State Field Band Conference Championships are adult, $19; senior citizen age 65 and older, $13; students 18 years and under, $13. Tickets may be purchased at the Carrier Dome ticket Office on the day of the event. Pre-sale tickets are not available.
Additional information about the New York State Field Band Conference Championship show, including exact performance times for each band, as well as results from the regular season contests and a history of the conference may be found by visiting their website at http://www.nysfbc.org
