HEUVELTON — More than a dozen area students will perform in a comedy show this weekend at Pickens Hall as part of the Oswegatchie Youth Arts Program.
The youth will perform “The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a comedy about six awkward spelling bee champions who learn that winning isn’t everything.
Open dress rehearsals are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 17. Performances are 3 p.m. Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.
The cast features 17 students from Canton, Heuvelton, Colton, Edwards-Knox, Ogdensburg, Parishville, Malone and Rochester.
Mollie Ladouceur, Heuvelton, is the director, Jonathan Stinson, Connecticut, is the music director and Noelle Dutch, Ogdensburg, is the stage manager.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by William Finn, a book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss.
The show centers on a fictional spelling bee set at Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups.
