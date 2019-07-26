Art and music revival celebrates Woodstock

The Brewerton Center for the Arts will host an art and music revival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original 1969 Woodstock Festival.
The revival will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the center on 9660 Brewerton Road, Brewerton.
The event will feature: Henna artists, tie dye artists, ceramic artists, jewelry artists, painters, sculptors, sign makers, knitting artists, fabric workers, weavers, face painters, woodworkers, music makers, guitarists, singers, creators and merry makers. There will be bathrooms and spaces with air conditioning.
During the 11 a.m.-4 p.m. block there is free entry. During this time over 20 local arts and crafts vendors will be at the center along with face painting, art demos, Henna artists and more.
From 7-10 p.m. there is a $10 admission fee and three local bands will perform including: HOODOO, Stomp & Think and Thrift Store Gypsies. There will also be live painters and art demos
With the support of sponsors Wegerski Law and Northern Designs a T-shirt inspired by the original Woodstock Festival poster will be available for purchase to benefit the Brewerton Center for the Arts, a 501c3 non profit.
All ages welcome to all events, those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information call 315-676-5838 or visit https://www.brewertoncenterforthearts.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.