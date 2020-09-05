OSWEGO — The Art Association of Oswego announces the opening of two new art exhibitions in September. In the Timothy McHenry Gallery, the two winners of last year’s AAO Solo Show Award, Bert Leighton and Rose Besch, will mount a combined show of recent work called Traditional and Experimental. Both artists are retired teachers and long-time members of the Art Association as well as being friends. Their exhibition will consist of watercolor paintings made using traditional and experimental techniques (such as solar painting) along with acrylic painting, pastel and collage.
The second show, Old and New, will consist of paintings and screenprints by Auburn artist Shirley Penman and will be hung in the Jo Hyse Gallery on the first floor of the Art Center. Penman also has a history in education, being a former art instructor at SUNY Albany.
Bill DeMott, the exhibition coordinator of the AAO, said, “We are proud to display the work of these local heroes. All three artists have exhibited widely and have continued to practice their craft over the years. They generously share their knowledge with the local community. Please come to see these shows in person if you can, or see the virtual version of the shows on our website. These are not everyday artists, they are award-winning artists whose work is fresh and innovative. Shirley’s work is a diverse combination of abstract painting and precision printmaking. Rose and Bert are rock stars of the watercolor world. The work of all three artists is must-see stuff for anyone interested in technical or compositional achievement.”
Both exhibitions will be on display at the Oswego Civic Arts Center located at 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, across the street from Fort Ontario. The exhibitions run from Sept. 5-27. Although the Art Association has chosen to forego the traditional opening reception, regular gallery hours will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be required. Most works on display will be for sale. The exhibitions can be seen virtually on the Art Association’s website www.oswegoarts.org.
