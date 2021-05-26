OSWEGO — The Art Association of Oswego will present a new art exhibition in the Timothy McHenry Gallery beginning Saturday, June 5. The show, called Hard Copy, is an invitational exhibition of artwork by local and regional photographers.
There will be a public reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, the second weekend of the show. The reception will be free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The curators of this show are three veteran photographers, Charlotte Arcadi, Bob Kester and Peter Mahan. The show will consist of photographs by these three curators, plus works by 15 invited photographers. Each curator had the opportunity to invite five fellow photographers to participate, some brand new to exhibiting their work.
When asked about the importance of photography, Charlotte Arcadi quoted Susan Sontag: “Photographs tell stories of birth and death, love and war, freedom and oppression. They present the dynamics of life in the country and the city. They represent historic record, and they can shatter our definition of history. Photographs preserve our memories and inspire us to become aware. They reveal our dreams and our nightmares. They excite us and repel us. They clarify and mystify. The joy of photography lies in its infinite possibilities.”
Hard Copy will be on display until Sunday, July 4. The Art Association of Oswego is housed in The Oswego Civic Arts Center at the northernmost end of East Fourth Street, across from Fort Ontario. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For information on other exhibitions and classes, visit www.oswegoarts.org.
