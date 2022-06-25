Art for YOUth two-week program

The Art Association of Oswego will hold their summer Art for YOUth program in their new classroom and art studios located at 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego.
The program runs for two weeks, July 12-14 and July 19-21 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Those age eight-12 will meet from 10 a.m.-noon while those 13 and up will meet from noon-2 p.m. The cost is $40 per student for both weeks or $20 per student for choice of one week.
Students should bring their own snacks.
Instructors will provide techniques to develop skills across several mediums, such as ceramics, sculpture, painting, drawing and printmaking. Unique experiences and artistic explorations will develop critical thinking skills, communication, and appreciation for arts.
Older students will expand the foundational skills needed to create a successful art portfolio. They will hone knowledge of color, perspective, value, and the elements of design to make art from both the imagination or direct observation.
