Art mural competition for Oswego’s East Side Community Garden

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of seven-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street.
“Last year, we worked with our partners from Burritt Motors to renovate the east side community garden to improve conditions and increase participation. Now, we’re excited to enter phase two by further enhancing the area and including the young artists in our community to help us,” said Mayor Barlow.
People can submit drawings to jlosurdo@oswegony.org or they can be brought to the Youth Bureau, 70 Bunner St. between Feb. 10-May 19. Include name, age and phone. Entries will be reviewed by Second Ward Councilor Shawn Burridge, County Legislator Laurie Mangano of the 17th District, and Jen Losurdo of the Youth Bureau. The city will supply paint and brushes on the day of painting.
“We are looking for designs of possibly sunsets, Lighthouse, Lake Ontario, vegetables, flowers, animals, etc. This will give the kids a chance to show off their artwork and be proud of what they can do,” said Jen Losurdo from the Oswego City County Youth Bureau.
If people have any questions, contact Jen Losurdo at 315-349-3451, ext. 3451. If interested in reserving and maintaining a plot at the city garden this spring for youth or adult, contact Councilor Shawn Burridge at ward2@oswegony.org. Last year, the city of Oswego invested in renovations at the community garden to rebuild gardening beds, erect a sign, and make some garden beds ADA accessible.
