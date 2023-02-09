Art mural competition for Oswego’s East Side Community Garden

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of seven-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street.

“Last year, we worked with our partners from Burritt Motors to renovate the east side community garden to improve conditions and increase participation. Now, we’re excited to enter phase two by further enhancing the area and including the young artists in our community to help us,” said Mayor Barlow.

